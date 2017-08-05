Zinke completes review of 2 more national monuments, leaves them as is

Interior secretary says he will recommend no change in the Grand Canyon-Parashant National Monument in northwestern Arizona, just across the border from Nevada, and Montana’s Upper Missouri Breaks National Monument.

Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke talks to the media on Sunday, July 30, 2017, outside a private home in Bunkerville. Zinke was in the area to discuss the review of Nevada's Gold Butte and the Basin and Range national monuments. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke has finished his review of two more national monuments with no recommended changes to their boundaries or management.

The Trump Cabinet member announced Friday that he sees no reason to shrink or eliminate Grand Canyon-Parashant National Monument in northwestern Arizona, just across the border from Nevada.

Zinke reached a similar conclusion earlier in the week about Upper Missouri Breaks National Monument in Montana.

In April, President Donald Trump ordered his interior secretary to review 22 land-based monuments and five marine monuments established or expanded by presidential decree since 1996.

Zinke toured Gold Butte and Basin and Range on Sunday, but he has yet to announce his findings on the two Obama-era monuments under review in Nevada.

Grand Canyon-Parashant takes in more than a million acres of federal land now jointly managed by the National Park Service and Bureau of Land Management just east of Gold Butte. Upper Missouri Breaks covers almost 500,000 acres in central Montana. Both monuments were designated by President Bill Clinton.

In a written statement accompanying Friday’s announcement on Grand Canyon-Parashant, Zinke said the monument preserves “some of the most pristine and undeformed geological formations in North America, which show the scientific history of our Earth while containing thousands of years of human relics and fossils.”

So far, Zinke has completed his review of six of the monuments on the administration’s list.

He previously recommended an as-yet-unspecified boundary reduction for Bears Ears in Utah and no changes for Canyons of the Ancients in Colorado, Craters of the Moon in Idaho and Hanford Reach in Washington.

Zinke is due to deliver his final recommendations to Trump by end of the month.

