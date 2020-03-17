Zion National Park suspends shuttles due to coronavirus

Zion National Park announced in a statement Monday evening that it is temporarily suspending its shuttle operation.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal file)

The park will remain open, and visitors will be allowed to drive through and park in the limited available parking, but the shuttles will be suspended starting Tuesday, according to a release. Once the parking lot is full, the park will close and open as spaces open up, the release said.

“The health and safety of people visiting and working at Zion National Park is our priority,” the release said. “We are working with the National Park Service Office of Public Health and the U.S. Public Health Service to closely monitor the coronavirus situation.”

The park has not announced when its shuttle service will start again.

Visitor services will be conducted virtually instead of in staffed building, and all wilderness permits will be purchased online instead of in-person, the release said. Park rangers will be available by phone and email, with signs throughout the park with their contact information.

