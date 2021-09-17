Lodge at Mount Charleston damaged by early morning fire

A fire caused extensive damage to the lodge at Mount Charleston early Friday, according to a witness who was staying at a cabin near the lodge overnight.

A fire caused damage to the Mount Charleston Lodge early Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Dari Sullivan)

The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada tweeted that there was no access to the lodge or Mary Jane Falls.

Dari Sullivan of Henderson said she was staying at a cabin at the lodge when she awoke to noise at 4:45 a.m. She and a friend emerged from the cabin and saw the lodge ablaze with flames rising to the sky.

“It was the lodge itself (that was on fire,)” Sullivan said.

Sullivan estimated the lodge was a total loss.

“Everybody was out in the parking lot,” she said. “It was the lodge itself. The restaurant.”

Fire officials could not be reached for comment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

