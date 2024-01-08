35°F
Logandale fire leaves elderly woman dead

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 8, 2024 - 7:33 am
 
Crews respond to a fire Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, in Logandale. A woman died at the scene. (Moapa Valley Fire District)
Crews respond to a fire Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, in Logandale. A woman died at the scene. (Moapa Valley Fire District)

An elderly woman died in a trailer home fire in Logandale on Monday morning.

The Moapa Valley Fire District responded to a double-wide trailer in the 900 block of Liston Avenue that was engulfed in flames. Fire crews found a woman in her shower after they entered the burning building, according to a news release.

The woman, whose name and age were not released, died at the scene. According to the release, the fire is being treated as suspicious with the Clark County Fire Department arson investigators and the Metropolitan Police Department assisting.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com.

