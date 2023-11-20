63°F
Local

London-area Sphere may not happen as mayor rejects plan

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 20, 2023 - 3:27 pm
 
Updated November 20, 2023 - 3:49 pm
A proposed Sphere in the London area is perhaps endangered by lack of support from the mayor of ...
A proposed Sphere in the London area is perhaps endangered by lack of support from the mayor of Stratford, according to the BBC. Red Bull Racing driver Sergio Perez cruises around the MSG Sphere during the practice session on the second night of the Las Vegas Grand Prix Formula One race weekend on Friday, Nov. 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A Sphere in a London suburb nearly identical to the existing one in Las Vegas was dealt a serious setback Monday.

Stratford Mayor Sadiq Khan rejected plans for the slightly larger Sphere entertainment venue, according to the BBC.

The mayor decided Monday to block the dome on several grounds including light pollution, the huge electricity bill, the lack of “green” credentials, and the impact it would have on heritage sites in the area.

The mayor however, apparently doesn’t have the final decision. Communities Secretary Michael Grove has the final say, says the BBC.

Madison Square Garden, the developer of both structures, said it was disappointed in the decision.

A spokesperson for the mayor said: “London is open to investment from around the world and Sadiq wants to see more world-class, ambitious, innovative entertainment venues in our city.

“But as part of looking at the planning application for the MSG Sphere, the mayor has seen independent evidence that shows the current proposals would result in an unacceptable negative impact on local residents.”

It appears the development could be headed elsewhere in the London area.

A Sphere Entertainment spokesperson said: “While we are disappointed in London’s decision, there are many forward-thinking cities that are eager to bring this technology to their communities. We will concentrate on those.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

