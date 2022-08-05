Longtime Clark County jail chaplain dies

Bonnie Polley worked and volunteered for the Metropolitan Police Department for almost 40 years.

The Rev. Bonnie Polley at the Clark County Detention Center, where she had been the chaplain for nearly 40 years, on Nov. 17, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Longtime Las Vegas police volunteer and chaplain Bonnie Polley died Friday morning at 83.

Polley volunteered with the Metropolitan Police Department for almost 20 years before accepting a position in 2005 as the religious coordinator and chaplain at the Clark County Detention Center. She died at home of natural causes, according to the department.

Polley worked with volunteers and inmates to make sure their faith needs were met.

She grew up in southern Louisiana and attended the University of Colorado, where she met her husband, David.

The couple moved to Albuquerque, New Mexico, in 1960, and after having the first of three sons, moved to Las Vegas.

Before volunteering with Metro she worked and volunteered as a dental assistant. In 1974, she had a spiritual awakening and got involved in classes at Christ Church Episcopal, 2000 S. Maryland Parkway.

“I’m going to do this for the rest of my life,” Polley, then 81, told the Review-Journal in 2020. “What I find most fulfilling in this job is that I, hopefully, provide hope for people who have lost all hope.”

Polley served the department for nearly 40 years.

Information on funeral services hasn’t been announced.

