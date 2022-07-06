LOOKING BACK: Construction begins on Hoover Dam
The dam was built during the Great Depression, drawing more than 5,000 workers to the cauldron of the Nevada desert.
On July 7, 1930, construction began on Boulder Dam, which is known today as Hoover Dam.
Ninety-six construction workers died constructing the historic dam from 1931 to 1936, according to a report from the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation. More than 100 additional dam workers died off the job from causes including pneumonia, meningitis and typhoid fever.
However, no one is buried in Hoover Dam. The 3.25 million cubic yard dam, covering more than 220 acres, is made of small concrete squares of about 8 cubic feet, according to a 2015 Review-Journal article.
President Franklin D. Roosevelt officially dedicated the dam on Sept. 30, 1935.
In 1947, the 80th Congress passed legislation officially designating the Boulder Canyon Project’s key structure “Hoover Dam” in honor of President Herbert Hoover.
Hoover Dam is a National Historic Landmark and has been rated by the American Society of Civil Engineers as one of America’s Seven Modern Civil Engineering Wonders, the bureau reported.
In 2014, Darwin Colby, the last known Hoover Dam construction worker, died in his sleep at 98.
