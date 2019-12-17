Looking back on Las Vegans getting ready for Christmas — PHOTOS
Images from past holidays show a toy drive, three mayors offering a greeting, visits with Santa and a Christmas party hosted by the Review-Journal.
Christmas is a timeless sort of holiday, and the ways we prepared for it years ago probably are pretty close to the ways we prepare for it now.
Shopping and buying gifts. Taking the kids to see Santa Claus. Decorating. Performing. Helping neighbors who, maybe, aren’t as fortunate as ourselves.
Here are a few photos from the Review-Journal archives that show Southern Nevadans preparing for Christmases past.
Contact reporter John Przybys at jprzybys @reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0280. Follow @JJPrzybys on Twitter.