Looking back on Las Vegans getting ready for Christmas — PHOTOS

Images from past holidays show a toy drive, three mayors offering a greeting, visits with Santa and a Christmas party hosted by the Review-Journal.

Mayors Jim Seastrand of North Las Vegas, Bill Briare of Las Vegas and Bob Ferraro of Boulder City offer 1983 Christmas greetings in a photo captioned "Mayoree Christmas." Scott Henry/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Last-minute shoppers take a breather at Meadows mall on Christmas Eve 1985. Jim Laurie/Las Vegas Review-Journal

The Rev. Douglas Harrel of First Methodist Church collects donations to the Salvation Army on the south side of Fremont Street in December 1965. Las Vegas Review-Journal file photo

Performers strut their stuff in a 1982 Christmas play. Gary Thompson/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Christmas festivities at the mall in 1982. Gary Thompson/Las Vegas Review-Journal Christmas at the mall

Shoppers at the Meadows mall stuff presents into an already stuffed trunk in 1981. Wayne C. Kodey/Las Vegas Review-Journal At the Meadows

Contemplating the possible purchase of a brass elephant in 1981. Gary Thompson/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Rethinking it, this child isn't sure about seeing Santa in 1984 after all. Jim Laurie/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Stocking up on a few gift-giving necessities in 1985. Jim Laurie/Las Vegas Review-Journal Bargain Hunters

These TVs at JC Penney were the highest of tech in November 1979. Scott Henry/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Santa Claus arrives at Child Haven on a gift-packed fire engine on Christmas Eve 1985. Gary Thompson/Las Vegas Review-Journal

A costumed character greets visitors at the Boulder City Christmas Parade on Dec. 1, 1984. W.C. Kodey/Las Vegas Review-Journal

A reluctant pup isn't thrilled about seeing Santa Claus in 1987. Michael Andeel/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Area realtors hold a toy drive in December 1986. Gary Thompson/Las Vegas Review-Journal

The Review-Journal hosts a Christmas party in 1971. Las Vegas Review-Journal file photo

Christmas is a timeless sort of holiday, and the ways we prepared for it years ago probably are pretty close to the ways we prepare for it now.

Shopping and buying gifts. Taking the kids to see Santa Claus. Decorating. Performing. Helping neighbors who, maybe, aren’t as fortunate as ourselves.

Here are a few photos from the Review-Journal archives that show Southern Nevadans preparing for Christmases past.

