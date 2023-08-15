102°F
Local

Loss of ‘two beautiful lives’: Coroner IDs woman killed at Lake Mead

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 15, 2023 - 12:46 pm
 
Updated August 15, 2023 - 1:03 pm
Clark County coroner’s office (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Clark County coroner’s office (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The Clark County coroner’s office on Tuesday identified the woman killed at a Lake Mead National Recreation Area boat ramp.

Stacia Gardiner, 42, died from blunt force trauma and terminal submersion in water. Her death was ruled an accident.

The coroner’s office said Gardiner and Terry Farris, 48, both died at the Calville Bay boat ramp Saturday night.

The pair died after a boat crash involving a suspected impaired driver, according to a statement from the Nevada Department of Wildlife.

The department identified the driver Tuesday as Paul Robinson, 57, of Henderson. Court records show Robinson is facing charges of homicide by vessel, operation of a vessel while intoxicated and impaired driving of a boat.

Robinson was release on $20,000 bail with a condition he cannot pilot a boat. He is scheduled to appear in court again Wednesday.

A GoFundMe created by the couple’s niece, Brittany Storie, remembered Gardiner and Farris as a loving, caring couple.

“The loss of these two amazingly beautiful lives has left our families absolutely devastated, broken and completely lost,” Storie wrote in the fundraiser.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

