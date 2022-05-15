82°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Local

Lovers & Friends festival on Las Vegas Strip paused after crowd panics

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 14, 2022 - 11:00 pm
 
Updated May 14, 2022 - 11:01 pm

The Lovers & Friends music festival on the Strip was temporarily paused following a panic in the crowd for unknown reasons.

The festival initially posted a digital sign late Saturday that read, “Attention: We have a security incident at the festival. Authorities are investigating.”

Shortly thereafter it was announced that it was safe and that the festival would resume.

MOST READ
1
Lake Mead down to a single open launch ramp
Lake Mead down to a single open launch ramp
2
Failed Ferris wheel project site on Strip for sale again
Failed Ferris wheel project site on Strip for sale again
3
Former sales manager charged in auto dealership embezzlement
Former sales manager charged in auto dealership embezzlement
4
Explore some of Las Vegas’ oldest restaurants
Explore some of Las Vegas’ oldest restaurants
5
Judge: Prosecutors can access medical records in Henry Ruggs’ fatal DUI case
Judge: Prosecutors can access medical records in Henry Ruggs’ fatal DUI case
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST