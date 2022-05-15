Lovers & Friends festival on Las Vegas Strip paused after crowd panics
The Lovers & Friends music festival on the Strip was temporarily paused following a panic in the crowd for unknown reasons.
The festival initially posted a digital sign late Saturday that read, “Attention: We have a security incident at the festival. Authorities are investigating.”
Shortly thereafter it was announced that it was safe and that the festival would resume.