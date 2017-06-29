Lyft offering discounts in Las Vegas during extended holiday weekend

Lyft is offering discounts up to 42 percent off the cost of rides during the extended Independence Day holiday weekend as part of an effort to reduce the number of impaired drivers on the road.

Riders prepare to load their luggage into Ride-hailing companies' Uber and Lyft car at McCarran International Airport at Terminal 1 on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2016. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @bizutesfaye

From 12:01 a.m. Saturday to 8 a.m. Wednesday, new and existing Lyft users can get the discount by using the code ZEROLV.

The offer is part of the ride-hailing company’s partnership with Zero Fatalities, a Nevada Department of Transportation program that aims for eliminating death on the state’s roads.

Along with coinciding with the federal holiday, the discount lines up with a new law allows recreational marijuana will be legally sold and smoked beginning Saturday.

“Things are changing in our city, but safety is still our first priority,” said Yacob Girma, Lyft’s general manager in Las Vegas.

