Mahogany Fire at Mount Charleston 100% contained

The blaze broke out on the afternoon of June 28 and was believed to be caused by a campfire, officials said last week.

A helicopter with water bucket fills up at the Lee Canyon Ski Resort for another drop over the Mahogany Fire on Mount Charleston on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Mahogany Fire at Mount Charleston has been fully contained, officials announced Tuesday.

The blaze broke out on the afternoon of June 28 and was believed to be caused by a campfire, officials said last week.

Despite windy conditions Tuesday, the 2,758-acre fire reached 100 percent containment at about 4 p.m., according to the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest.

Officials said the fire will still be monitored because of small hot spots.

Lee Canyon Road had reopened, but it was unclear when and Deer Creek Road would reopen, according to the Nevada Department of Transportation.

*UPDATE* Road Closed – SR-158/Deer Creek Rd.

Use other routes. No One Allowed – Evacuation Orders in place. https://t.co/xDLCLYbPwy — Nevada DOT (@nevadadot) July 8, 2020

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.