Mahogany Fire at Mount Charleston 98 percent contained

The Mahogany Fire was 98 percent contained Monday night, but the National Weather Service said a red flag warning on Tuesday could affect the last bits of the blaze.

A helicopter with water bucket returns for another drop over the Mahogany Fire on Mount Charleston on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Mahogany Fire was 98 percent contained Monday night, but the National Weather Service said a red flag warning on Tuesday could affect the last bits of the blaze.

Meteorologist John Adair said the Las Vegas Valley can expect gusts up to 35 mph. He said there is an incident meteorologist on-site at Mount Charleston to ensure that the weather is taken into account.

“They’re expecting the wind, and they’ve prepared for it,” he said.

Kat Kirby, spokeswoman for Great Basin Team District 7, said they expect to see some smoldering in the final days of the fire.

“That is why we are keeping some fire resources on the fire,” she said. “You can advise residents that they are going to possibly be still seeing smoke, and that smoke could be in the air.”

Kirby said the size of the fire decreased slightly to 2,758 acres because of enhanced mapping techniques.

Contact Alexis Ford at aford@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexisdford on Twitter.