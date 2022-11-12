Major road to west entrance of Death Valley reopens after repairs

California Route 190 over Towne Pass is open to all vehicles after a two-month closure.

FILE - A damaged section of California Route 190 between Panamint Valley and Towne Pass on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. The road was reopened this week. (NPS photo by Yuki Buday)

DEATH VALLEY — A major road for entrance to Death Valley National Park has been reopened after repairs from summer flooding.

California Route 190 over Towne Pass is open to all vehicles after a two-month closure. The stretch of highway originally closed in September after heavy rains caused flash floods and debris flows that washed out sections of the pavement.

While that route is fully open, other roads managed by Death Valley National Park remain closed because of damage from late summer storms.

For more information on road closures within the park, go here.

Other roads to access the massive park were reopened within the past week.

Several major floods damaged a majority of roads in and to the park from early summer through early September.

For the latest on highway conditions, visit the Caltrans QuickMap website or download the app to your smartphone. You can also call the Road Condition Hotline at 1-800-427-ROAD (7623).

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.