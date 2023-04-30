82°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Local

Make-A-Wish surprises Las Vegas child with Disney World trip

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 29, 2023 - 8:35 pm
 
Kai Martinez, right, who was diagnosed with cancer in 2020, waves his new light saber around af ...
Kai Martinez, right, who was diagnosed with cancer in 2020, waves his new light saber around after being granted his wish to go to Walt Disney World at the Las Vegas Ballpark on Saturday, April 29, 2023, in Las Vegas. The Make-A-Wish Foundation will send Martinez and his family to the Florida theme park so he can ride all of the Star Wars rides. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Kai Martinez, center, who was diagnosed with cancer in 2020, poses for photos after being grant ...
Kai Martinez, center, who was diagnosed with cancer in 2020, poses for photos after being granted his wish to go to Walt Disney World at the Las Vegas Ballpark on Saturday, April 29, 2023, in Las Vegas. The Make-A-Wish Foundation will send Martinez and his family to the Florida theme park so he can ride all of the Star Wars rides. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Kai Martinez, center right, who was diagnosed with cancer in 2020, is granted his wish to go to ...
Kai Martinez, center right, who was diagnosed with cancer in 2020, is granted his wish to go to Walt Disney World at the Las Vegas Ballpark on Saturday, April 29, 2023, in Las Vegas. The Make-A-Wish Foundation will send Martinez and his family to the Florida theme park so he can ride all of the Star Wars rides. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Kai Martinez, center left, who was diagnosed with cancer in 2020, poses for photos after being ...
Kai Martinez, center left, who was diagnosed with cancer in 2020, poses for photos after being granted his wish to go to Walt Disney World at the Las Vegas Ballpark on Saturday, April 29, 2023, in Las Vegas. The Make-A-Wish Foundation will send Martinez and his family to the Florida theme park so he can ride all of the Star Wars rides. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

As Kai Martinez ignited a blue lightsaber in front of a cast of characters from his favorite movie franchise at Las Vegas Ballpark on Saturday, the 8-year-old Las Vegas boy thought he was just coming to the ballpark for “Star Wars” night.

Instead, he was surprised with a Make-A-Wish Foundation trip to Disney World in Orlando, Florida.

“It was really exciting and we’re just really grateful to everybody for coming together and doing this for us, for him,” his mom Sara Martinez said.

Kai was diagnosed with cancer in 2020 and completed his treatment earlier this month. Kai went through 31-week chemotherapy cycles and needed surgery to remove a kidney.

As he walked through the ballpark concourse Saturday, he was met with cheers and chants of “Warrior Kai!” from family and friends in attendance. His parents Sara and Angel Martinez said it was Kai’s wish to go to Disney World so that he and his family could experience it together for the first time.

Sara Martinez said she’s most excited for Kai to “be a kid. Not a kid with cancer.”

Kai’s dad said he teared up at hearing and feeling the support for his son. He said the family is excited to explore Disney World and for Kai to be able to do whatever he wants.

Kai’s trip to Florida will start with a ride to the airport in a limousine.

“It just feels good to be through treatment and on the other end and able to celebrate something so big,” Sara Martinez said.

Kai was greeted by two X-Wing pilots as Darth Vader, Chewbacca, Boba Fett and R2-D2 stood close behind.

“He seemed a little shocked. He was a little shy for a while. I just think it was a lot to take in,” Michele Madole with Make-A-Wish said of the reveal.

Kai said he was “very excited” to go to Disney World and said he was most excited to meet Kylo Ren.

Madole said the family had been to an Aviators game before and that it was a natural fit for Kai’s dream to be revealed on “Star Wars” night.

Saturday also marked the 43rd anniversary of the Make-A-Wish Foundation. Madole said every wish granting is special because it provides a light for a child during what can be a dark journey.

“Even though a wish may appear the same on the outside … every child’s ‘why’ of the wish is different,” Madole said. “Your reason to go to Disney is different from someone else’s. There’s no two wishes alike.”

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Small fire at newly rebranded Strip hotel causes no injuries
Small fire at newly rebranded Strip hotel causes no injuries
2
Woman accused of stealing $103K from Strip hotel room, police say
Woman accused of stealing $103K from Strip hotel room, police say
3
Questions about proposed A’s stadium in Las Vegas? We have answers
Questions about proposed A’s stadium in Las Vegas? We have answers
4
David Copperfield’s former home expected to close for $5.25M
David Copperfield’s former home expected to close for $5.25M
5
Horseshoe hotel tower getting a Parisian remodel
Horseshoe hotel tower getting a Parisian remodel
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Juvenile probation officer Johnny Fletcher outside the Family Courts and Services Center in Las ...
Juvenile justice officers say boss is the problem
By Ricardo Torres-Cortez and Sabrina Schnur / RJ

Clark County hired Littler Mendelson P.C., a third-party law firm that specializes in employment and “labor law solutions” to investigate allegations of intimidation, retaliation, nepotism and wrongful discipline and terminations.

Raised beds can be made with side walls of block, wood, brick, pavers or natural slope. (Bob Mo ...
Surface mulch helps when during summer planting
By / RJ

Planting seeds during the heat requires that you visit your raised bed and check your seed (and new seedlings) at least twice a day — early morning and late afternoon. No need to keep the soil wet and soggy, but the seed should be swollen with water.

More stories for you
‘We’re all blooming’: West Las Vegas celebrates Earth Day with new urban farm
‘We’re all blooming’: West Las Vegas celebrates Earth Day with new urban farm
Lake Mead human remains identified as fisherman who disappeared in 1998
Lake Mead human remains identified as fisherman who disappeared in 1998
3 new ‘Star Wars’ movies coming, including Rey’s return
3 new ‘Star Wars’ movies coming, including Rey’s return
Police leave behind 3 training rounds at high school after SWAT exercise
Police leave behind 3 training rounds at high school after SWAT exercise
Off-duty Metro officer accused of DUI in 3-vehicle crash on US 95
Off-duty Metro officer accused of DUI in 3-vehicle crash on US 95
‘Get home safe’: Las Vegas teen remembered for being a shining light
‘Get home safe’: Las Vegas teen remembered for being a shining light