Make-A-Wish surprises Las Vegas child with Disney World trip

Kai Martinez, right, who was diagnosed with cancer in 2020, waves his new light saber around after being granted his wish to go to Walt Disney World at the Las Vegas Ballpark on Saturday, April 29, 2023, in Las Vegas. The Make-A-Wish Foundation will send Martinez and his family to the Florida theme park so he can ride all of the Star Wars rides. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Kai Martinez, center, who was diagnosed with cancer in 2020, poses for photos after being granted his wish to go to Walt Disney World at the Las Vegas Ballpark on Saturday, April 29, 2023, in Las Vegas. The Make-A-Wish Foundation will send Martinez and his family to the Florida theme park so he can ride all of the Star Wars rides. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Kai Martinez, center right, who was diagnosed with cancer in 2020, is granted his wish to go to Walt Disney World at the Las Vegas Ballpark on Saturday, April 29, 2023, in Las Vegas. The Make-A-Wish Foundation will send Martinez and his family to the Florida theme park so he can ride all of the Star Wars rides. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Kai Martinez, center left, who was diagnosed with cancer in 2020, poses for photos after being granted his wish to go to Walt Disney World at the Las Vegas Ballpark on Saturday, April 29, 2023, in Las Vegas. The Make-A-Wish Foundation will send Martinez and his family to the Florida theme park so he can ride all of the Star Wars rides. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

As Kai Martinez ignited a blue lightsaber in front of a cast of characters from his favorite movie franchise at Las Vegas Ballpark on Saturday, the 8-year-old Las Vegas boy thought he was just coming to the ballpark for “Star Wars” night.

Instead, he was surprised with a Make-A-Wish Foundation trip to Disney World in Orlando, Florida.

“It was really exciting and we’re just really grateful to everybody for coming together and doing this for us, for him,” his mom Sara Martinez said.

Kai was diagnosed with cancer in 2020 and completed his treatment earlier this month. Kai went through 31-week chemotherapy cycles and needed surgery to remove a kidney.

As he walked through the ballpark concourse Saturday, he was met with cheers and chants of “Warrior Kai!” from family and friends in attendance. His parents Sara and Angel Martinez said it was Kai’s wish to go to Disney World so that he and his family could experience it together for the first time.

Sara Martinez said she’s most excited for Kai to “be a kid. Not a kid with cancer.”

Kai’s dad said he teared up at hearing and feeling the support for his son. He said the family is excited to explore Disney World and for Kai to be able to do whatever he wants.

Kai’s trip to Florida will start with a ride to the airport in a limousine.

“It just feels good to be through treatment and on the other end and able to celebrate something so big,” Sara Martinez said.

Kai was greeted by two X-Wing pilots as Darth Vader, Chewbacca, Boba Fett and R2-D2 stood close behind.

“He seemed a little shocked. He was a little shy for a while. I just think it was a lot to take in,” Michele Madole with Make-A-Wish said of the reveal.

Kai said he was “very excited” to go to Disney World and said he was most excited to meet Kylo Ren.

Madole said the family had been to an Aviators game before and that it was a natural fit for Kai’s dream to be revealed on “Star Wars” night.

Saturday also marked the 43rd anniversary of the Make-A-Wish Foundation. Madole said every wish granting is special because it provides a light for a child during what can be a dark journey.

“Even though a wish may appear the same on the outside … every child’s ‘why’ of the wish is different,” Madole said. “Your reason to go to Disney is different from someone else’s. There’s no two wishes alike.”

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.