Make-A-Wish, UFC grant wishes for 12 kids in Las Vegas

Bruce Buffer, the official announcer for UFC events, tells Jon Ryan Maguiat, 4, on Monday, April 29, 2019, that his wish is being granted as part of World Wish Day. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Children react as their wishes are granted by Make-A-Wish in partnership with UFC at the UFC corporate campus in Las Vegas, Monday, April 29, 2019.

Judy Haynes, 4, poses with Gia Adams, 4, at an event hosted by Make-A-Wish in partnership with UFC at the UFC corporate campus in Las Vegas, Monday, April 29, 2019.

Jade Riddle, 11, from left, poses with her cousin Gia Adams, 4, Gina Glass, Raven Rush, 16, and Jennifer Riddle at an event hosted by Make-A-Wish in partnership with UFC at the UFC corporate campus in Las Vegas, Monday, April 29, 2019. Adams had her wish granted.

Make-A-Wish staff Amber McKierna, from left, poses with fellow employee Annette Fuentes and wish grantee Julian Soyinthisane, 12, at an event hosted by Make-A-Wish in partnership with UFC at the UFC corporate campus in Las Vegas, Monday, April 29, 2019.

Bruce Buffer, the official announcer for UFC events, tells Emma Dangler, 6, that her wish to go horse back riding is granted by Make-A-Wish in partnership with UFC at the UFC corporate campus in Las Vegas, Monday, April 29, 2019.

Bruce Buffer, the official announcer for UFC events, tells Aileen Say Sanchez, 15, that her wish is granted by Make-A-Wish in partnership with UFC at the UFC corporate campus in Las Vegas, Monday, April 29, 2019.

UFC employees hold up signs of wishes for children at an event by Make-A-Wish in partnership with UFC at the UFC corporate campus in Las Vegas, Monday, April 29, 2019.

Elijah Barile, 11, poses with UFC fighter Uriah Hall at an event by Make-A-Wish in partnership with UFC at the UFC corporate campus in Las Vegas, Monday, April 29, 2019.

Judy Haynes, 4, poses with UFC fighter Pat Cummins after receiving her wish at an event by Make-A-Wish in partnership with UFC at the UFC corporate campus in Las Vegas, Monday, April 29, 2019.

Camila Lausso always wanted to visit Europe, even before she was diagnosed with stage 3 Hodgkin lymphoma. On Monday, the 16-year-old found out she would get her wish.

The Make-A-Wish Foundation and Ultimate Fighting Championship announced on World Wish Day that 12 kids’ wishes would be granted in the nonprofit’s largest-ever reveal in Southern Nevada.

Kids between 4 and 16 were brought to UFC headquarters for the event, but they weren’t told what would happen.

“Oh my gosh, I’m like super excited,” Lausso said after the reveal that she and her family would be visiting Rome and Paris. “I had a small clue, I had a suspicion, but I’m still so surprised.”

She thought that if her wish was granted, she’d find out about it on Wednesday, her 17th birthday.

Lausso was diagnosed with and treated for Hodgkin lymphoma in 2015, but it returned again a year later. After a year of chemotherapy and radiation, she’s cancer-free.

“So it was a lot more aggressive treatment this time, but I got through it, and I’m here,” she said.

The Southern Nevada chapter of Make-A-Wish was founded in 1996 and has granted more 2,000 wishes to children diagnosed with life-threatening illnesses. It also hosts children whose wishes involve traveling to Las Vegas.

UFC announcer Bruce Buffer revealed the wishes one by one. Six-year-old Emma Dangler told him that her wish was to go “horseback widing,” and she squealed and jumped for joy when she learned she’ll get to visit a ranch to ride horses and donkeys.

“Where there’s a wish, there’s a way,” Buffer said after the reveal. “Today’s celebration and record-breaking wish reveal proves that in a big way.”

Six of the children, including 4-year-old Gia Adams, asked to go to Disneyland. Adams offered a shy smile when Buffer told her she’d get to meet Mickey and Minnie Mouse, and quietly said “thank you” into the microphone.

Aileen Say Sanchez, 15, is also going to Paris; Acacia Yearwood, 15, is going on a shopping spree in Los Angeles; Joel Mendez, 12, is going to Hawaii.

After the reveal, the kids and their families met UFC fighters Uriah Hall and Pat Cummins and posed for photos.

Lausso already has her itinerary planned for Europe. In Paris, she’s going to visit the Louvre Museum, the Eiffel Tower and the Champs-Elysees. She wants to see the Colosseum in Rome and “eat all the food. That’s a must.”

