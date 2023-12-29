Man, 4 dogs die in northeast Las Vegas mobile home fire

The fire in a single-wide mobile home at 3401 North Walnut Road, north of Las Vegas Boulevard, was reported at 8:32 a.m.

A Clark County Fire Department engine at the scene of a fatal kitchen fire on Friday, Dec. 29, 2023. A man and four dogs perished in the fire shortly after 8:30 a.m. (Clark County Fire Department)

A man and four dogs died from a kitchen fire in a mobile home in the northeast valley Friday morning, according to the Clark County Fire Department.

The fire in a single-wide mobile home at 3401 North Walnut Road, north of Las Vegas Boulevard, was reported at 8:32 a.m.

Firefighters arrived within four minutes and 17 seconds and found the residence filled with smoke from a small kitchen fire. Firefighters found a deceased man within three minutes of arrival and later found four deceased dogs.

Fire investigators were called to the scene to determine the cause and origin of the fire. The coroner and the Metropolitan Police Department were also called to assist.

The damage was estimated at $25,000 to $50,000, according to an email from Thomas Touchstone, deputy chief of operations for CCFD. North Las Vegas and Las Vegas firefighters assisted.

The identity and cause and manner of death of the man will be announced by the Clark County coroner’s office after relatives have been notified.

