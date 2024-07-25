105°F
Man arrested in killing of woman who was found dead on road

Alejandro Cisneros was arrested Wednesday in connection with the June 28 death of Alondra Rivera.
Alejandro Cisneros was arrested Wednesday in connection with the June 28 death of Alondra Rivera.
A loved one of Alondra Rivera places flowers during a vigil at Winterwood Park on Wednesday, Ju ...
A loved one of Alondra Rivera places flowers during a vigil at Winterwood Park on Wednesday, July 3, 2024, in Las Vegas. Rivera, 28, was found dead on the road near East Yuma Avenue and South Frank Street in east Las Vegas. Police suspect her death was a homicide. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A vigil for Alondra Rivera, 28, is set up at Winterwood Park on Wednesday, July 3, 2024, in Las ...
A vigil for Alondra Rivera, 28, is set up at Winterwood Park on Wednesday, July 3, 2024, in Las Vegas. Rivera was found dead on the road near East Yuma Avenue and South Frank Street in east Las Vegas. Police suspect her death was a homicide. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 24, 2024 - 5:21 pm
 

A man was arrested Wednesday in connection with a suspected homicide that left a woman dead in the middle of the road in east valley.

Alejandro Cisneros, 36, is facing charges of murder and neglecting to stop at the scene of an accident, court records show. He was taken into custody Wednesday and booked into the Clark County Detention Center, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Cisneros was reportedly arguing with Alondra Rivera on June 28, the night she died. Rivera had been on the hood of an SUV when the vehicle stopped several times, Metro said.

Rivera, 28, fell off and hit her head, police said. When officers responded to the scene at around 11:30 p.m., they found her unresponsive in the road at the intersection of East Yuma Avenue and South Frank Street.

In a vigil remembering Rivera on July 3, her sister, 21-year-old Angelica Rivera, said Alondra Rivera was like her second mom.

“She was the best sister ever. She was known in the community to have the biggest heart,” Angelica Rivera said at the vigil.

Loved ones shared that Rivera had aspired to open her own salon and had a business doing eyelashes.

Contact Estelle Atkinson at eatkinson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @estelleatkinsonreports on Instagram and @estellelilym on X.

