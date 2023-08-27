Man dies after auto-pedestrian collision near Downtown Summerlin

The man was struck by a 2015 Toyota SUV shortly before 9 p.m. Saturday.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A pedestrian walking outside of a crosswalk died after being struck by an SUV Saturday evening.

The man, believed to be 59-years-old, was walking eastbound on West Charleston Boulevard at South Hualapai Way shortly before 9 p.m. when he was struck by an eastbound 2015 Toyota Highlander, according to a Metropolitan Police Department preliminary crash report.

The man was taken to University Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased.

Police said the driver of the Highland remained at the scene , was cooperative police and did not show signs of impairment.

The death was the 93rd traffic fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction this year.

The cause of death and the identity of the man will be released by the Clark County coroner’s office after relatives have been notified.

