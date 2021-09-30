Man dies after jumping from The Strat

A man died Tuesday night after police said he apparently jumped from The Strat.

An aerial view of The Strat is shown on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

Lt. David Gordon said police received a 911 call shortly after 9 p.m. Tuesday saying that someone had jumped from The Strat in “an ‘apparent’ suicide,” and the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

He was identified as a 30-year-old Henderson man, and the Clark County coroner’s office ruled his death a suicide and said he died of blunt injuries.

No other information was immediately available. Representatives for The Strat did not respond to requests for comment on Wednesday.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, 1-800-273-8255, provides access to trained telephone counselors, 24/7. The Crisis Text Line is a free, national service available 24/7. Text HOME to 741741.

