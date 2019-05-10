Man displaced in south Las Vegas house fire

One person was displaced following a house fire in the south valley Thursday night, according to the Clark County Fire Department.

About 10:45 p.m., crews responded to the fire at 178 Skipping Stone Lane, near Las Vegas Boulevard and Pebble Road, the department said in a news release.

Upon arrival, crews found a single-story home with flames showing from the roof. The occupant safely evacuated the home. No injuries were reported.

Because of the amount of fire involvement, it took firefighters about an hour to knock the fire down, the release said.

Southwest Gas and NV Energy were requested to the scene to assist with utilities and the Red Cross of Southern Nevada was requested to assist the man who was displaced.

Damage has not been estimated and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.