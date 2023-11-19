56°F
Man ejected, killed in Jean rollover

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 19, 2023 - 12:32 am
 
Updated November 19, 2023 - 12:41 am
(Getty Images)

A man was ejected and killed late Saturday night in a single-vehicle crash just west of Interstate 15 in Jean.

A second person in the car was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

About 9:50 p.m., the vehicle left the roadway for unknown reasons on Goodsprings Road at mile marker 5 in Jean, according to the Nevada State Police.

The car overturned and one person was ejected.

SR161 (Goodsprings Road) is closed in both directions in the area, and the estimated time to reopen is not known.

Motorists are asked to use an alternate route and avoid the area.

The Clark County coroner’s office will release the crash victim’s identity and the cause and manner of death after relatives have been notified.

