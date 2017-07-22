Man found dead at McDonald’s parking lot died of meth, heat

Richard Christopher Macias, 36, died of methamphetamine intoxication, with environmental heat stress being another significant cause, the Clark County coroner’s office said Friday.

The Clark County coroner’s office has determined the cause and manner of death for a man found dead on July 2 in an east valley McDonald’s parking lot.

Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to calls at about 9:15 a.m. July 2 about a driver passed out behind the wheel at a McDonald’s parking lot at 4400 E. Charleston Blvd. Arriving medical personnel pronounced the driver dead at the scene.

