Man found dead at McDonald’s parking lot died of meth, heat

By Bianca Cseke Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 21, 2017 - 6:50 pm
 

The Clark County coroner’s office has determined the cause and manner of death for a man found dead on July 2 in an east valley McDonald’s parking lot.

Richard Christopher Macias, 36, died of methamphetamine intoxication, with environmental heat stress being another significant cause, the Clark County coroner’s office said Friday. The death was determined to be an accident.

Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to calls at about 9:15 a.m. July 2 about a driver passed out behind the wheel at a McDonald’s parking lot at 4400 E. Charleston Blvd. Arriving medical personnel pronounced the driver dead at the scene.

Contact Bianca Cseke at bcseke@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @biancacseke1 on Twitter.

