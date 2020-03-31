Man found dead outside Las Vegas justice center died of natural causes

The Clark County coroner’s office confirmed that Jonathan Dickerson died of natural causes, nearly two months after his body was found.

Clark County coroner's office (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Clark County coroner’s office on Tuesday confirmed that a man whose body was found in late January in front of the Regional Justice Center died of natural causes.

Jonathan Corey Dickerson’s death was ruled natural due to complications of chronic megacolon. The coroner’s office did not have a residence listed for the 40-year-old.

Dickerson’s body was found the morning of Jan. 27 on a bench in front of the courthouse, at 200 Lewis Ave. in downtown Las Vegas. Metropolitan Police Department Sgt. Mark Vobis said in January that Dickerson appeared to be transient and he appeared to have died of natural causes.

Dickerson had complained to an acquaintance of chest pains the night before his body was found, Vobis said.

