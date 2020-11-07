Man injured after SUV rollover crash in western Las Vegas Valley

Las Vegas police on Saturday afternoon are investigating a crash that hospitalized a man in the west valley.

Officers were called about 12:30 p.m. to the crash at Harmon Avenue and Spring Valley Parkway, east of Rainbow Boulevard, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Ken Nogle said.

Investigators believe a man driving a SUV crashed into another vehicle, causing minor damage. When the SUV driver attempted to flee “at a high rate of speed,” the man lost control, and the vehicle rolled over, Nogle said.

The driver was thrown from the SUV, and suffered “what appeared to be” life-threatening injuries, Nogle said. He has been hospitalized.

Speed is believed to be a factor in the crash, but it’s unclear if impairment was one, Nogle said. Police were continuing to investigate Saturday afternoon.

Spring Valley Parkway is closed in both directions from Harmon Avenue to Gunderson Boulevard, he said.

Further information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

