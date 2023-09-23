Man injured in possible pipe bomb explosion
There was no fire, but a man suffered significant injuries to his upper body and face, police said.
Las Vegas fire officials are investigating a possible pipe bomb explosion that injured a man Friday evening.
An explosion was reported at 317 Davenport Lane, near Alta Drive and South Rainbow Boulevard, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Mark Laurenco said.
The armor unit of the Las Vegas Fire Department was investigating.