Local

Man injured in possible pipe bomb explosion

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 22, 2023 - 9:17 pm
 
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas fire officials are investigating a possible pipe bomb explosion that injured a man Friday evening.

An explosion was reported at 317 Davenport Lane, near Alta Drive and South Rainbow Boulevard, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Mark Laurenco said.

There was no fire, but a man suffered significant injuries to his upper body and face, Lorenco said.

The armor unit of the Las Vegas Fire Department was investigating.

