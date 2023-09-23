Man injured in possible pipe bomb explosion

There was no fire, but a man suffered significant injuries to his upper body and face, police said.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas fire officials are investigating a possible pipe bomb explosion that injured a man Friday evening.

An explosion was reported at 317 Davenport Lane, near Alta Drive and South Rainbow Boulevard, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Mark Laurenco said.

There was no fire, but a man suffered significant injuries to his upper body and face, Lorenco said.

The armor unit of the Las Vegas Fire Department was investigating.