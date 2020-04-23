Man killed in 10-car crash in Las Vegas identified

He was Moses Domingo, 69, the Clark County coroner’s office said.

The man killed in Monday’s 10-car crash in east Las Vegas was identified Wednesday afternoon.

He was Moses Domingo, 69, the Clark County coroner’s office said. He died of multiple blunt force injuries, and his death was ruled an accident.

The crash occurred at about 3:40 p.m. Monday. Authorities said Domingo was driving a 1993 Toyota Camry south on Lamb Boulevard when he crashed into several cars at a red light at Sahara Avenue.

Another driver, a 19-year-old man, was seriously injured in the crash.

