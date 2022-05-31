Man killed in Logandale fire identified

The Clark County Coroner’s office on Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The Clark County coroner’s office on Tuesday identified a man found dead in a mobile home fire in Logandale in April.

Walter Hess, 56, of Logandale died in a blaze at 2120 Ash St., according to the coroner’s office. The cause and manner of death were pending.

Hess was found two days after the fire. On April 25, police returned to the mobile home with firefighters to search the home and found a body inside, according to the Moapa Valley Fire District.

