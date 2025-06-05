Man rescued from ‘very remote’ area near Lake Mead

A 48-year-old man had gone missing near Lake Mead while searching for a dog, according to the National Park Service.

A 48-year-old man was rescued Wednesday after going on a search for a missing dog at Lake Mead National Recreation Area near Las Vegas, according to a social media post.

Through its National Park Service Instagram account, a Lake Mead National Recreation Area spokesperson said the man went with his dog to search for a missing dog on May 28.

When someone later reported that the man was “overdue” from his search, the park service began rescue operations, according to the post.

Rescuers found the man “at night” in a “very remote area of the park,” according to the post. The man’s identity had not been released as of Thursday afternoon.

The Metropolitan Police Department, Bureau of Land Management, Bureau of Reclamation, Nevada Department of Wildlife, and Red Rock Search and Rescue assisted on the search.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Bryan Horwath at bhorwath@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BryanHorwath on X.