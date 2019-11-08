Many chances to honor veterans this weekend in Las Vegas Valley

Celebrations and ceremonies begin on Saturday and extend through Veterans Day on Monday.

The Boy Scout float during the Veterans Day Parade in Las Vegas, Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018. The Troop recreated the Meuse-Argonne Offensive from World War I with G.I. Joes. On the sides of the float were the names of Nevada military members who have died. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

There will be many opportunities in the Las Vegas Valley this weekend and Monday to celebrate and honor those who served in U.S. armed forces.

Here are some of the Veterans Day celebrations planned.

Saturday

— At 7:45 a.m., bike riders will check in for the 2019 Project Hero Las Vegas Honor Ride at the Clark County Government Center at 500 S. Grand Central Pkwy to raise funds for veterans and first responders affected by injury, post-traumatic stress disorder and other ailments. After the ride, riders and supporters are invited to enjoy a festival-like atmosphere including lunch and live music. Information, including schedules, registration, volunteering information and donation opportunities is at www.weareprojecthero.org.

— From 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., The VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System will host a Car Show & BBQ in celebration of Veterans Day at the medical center at 6900 N. Pecos Road in North Las Vegas.

— From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., the Veterans Expo and care package drive will celebrate active military and veterans of all ages at Galleria Mall, 1300 W. Sunset Road in Henderson. More than 50 local and national veterans services organizations will participate in the expo.

— At 7 p.m., “Forrest Gump” actor Gary Sinise and The Lt. Dan Band will be at the Golden Nugget at 129 E. Fremont St. to honor war veterans with the “Walk of Gratitude” as part of the Salute The Troops celebration. The procession will proceed through the hotel starting at Rush Tower out to the 1st Street Stage, where the band will perform a free concert.

Sunday

— At 7:15 a.m., Registration for a 34-mile bike race at the River Mountains Loop Trail in Boulder City will begin prior to the start of the ride at 8:30 a.m. The event is in partnership with Salute the Troops and proceeds will benefit veterans. To register, go to https://www.classy.org/event/ eod-dedication-cycling-series/ e225635 .

Monday

— At 10 a.m., the city of Las Vegas is hosting its annual Veterans Day Parade. The parade runs north on Fourth Street between Gass and Stewart avenues.

— Beginning at 10:30 a.m. at the South Point on 9777 S. Las Vegas Blvd., Save A Million Vets will register people for a noon Veterans Day benefit poker tournament.

— At 11 a.m., American Legion Post 31 on 508 California Ave. in Boulder City will have a public service featuring guest speaker Air Force veteran John Yanni, who served during Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Enduring Freedom.

— At 11 a.m., the nonprofit Caridad will host a ribbon cutting ceremony at the Bunkhouse Saloon at 124 S. Eleventh St. to celebrate the opening of its produce garden in partnership with Fergusons Downtown. Formerly homeless veterans will tend to the garden and harvest the produce, which will be sold to downtown bars and restaurants.

— From 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Veterans Village at 50 N. 21st St. will feature rocker John Fogerty and speeches by veterans. The all-ages event will feature music, entertainment, food and vendors. Attendees are encouraged to bring a non-perishable food item to help stock the food pantry at Veterans Village.

— At 1:30 p.m., the Nevada Department of Veterans Services will stage an invocation ceremony at 100 Veterans Memorial Dr. in Boulder City. Gov. Steve Sisolak is scheduled to attend. The Boulder City Veterans Pilot Group will do a flyover.

— At noon at Touro University Nevada, 874 American Pacific Drive in Henderson, U.S. Rep. Susie Lee is expected to headline a ceremony that will announce scholarships for veteran students and honor student and veteran employees.

— At 3:30 p.m., guests and team members of The Venetian will honor wounded warriors at a special ceremony inside the Grand Colonnade in the hotel’s lobby. Airmen from Nellis Air Force Base will participate with the presentation of the colors.

— From 5:45 p.m. to 6:45 p.m., the 1,000 Flags Over Mesquite event will be held at Mesquite Recreation Center Field on 100 W. Mill Road.

Contact Briana Erickson at berickson@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5244. Follow @ByBrianaE on Twitter.