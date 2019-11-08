Many chances to honor veterans today in Las Vegas Valley

Several events will honor military veterans on Veterans Day in Las Vegas.

The Boy Scout float during the Veterans Day Parade in Las Vegas, Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018. The Troop recreated the Meuse-Argonne Offensive from World War I with G.I. Joes. On the sides of the float were the names of Nevada military members who have died. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Several events will honor military veterans on Veterans Day, including a parade this morning in downtown Las Vegas.

— At 10 a.m., the city of Las Vegas is hosting its annual Veterans Day Parade. The parade runs north on Fourth Street between Gass and Stewart avenues.

— Beginning at 10:30 a.m. at the South Point on 9777 S. Las Vegas Blvd., Save A Million Vets will register people for a noon Veterans Day benefit poker tournament.

— At 11 a.m., American Legion Post 31 on 508 California Ave. in Boulder City will have a public service featuring guest speaker Air Force veteran John Yanni, who served during Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Enduring Freedom.

— At 11 a.m., the nonprofit Caridad will host a ribbon cutting ceremony at the Bunkhouse Saloon at 124 S. 11th St. to celebrate the opening of its produce garden in partnership with Fergusons Downtown. Formerly homeless veterans will tend to the garden and harvest the produce, which will be sold to downtown bars and restaurants.

— From 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Veterans Village at 50 N. 21st St. will feature rocker John Fogerty and speeches by veterans. The all-ages event will feature music, entertainment, food and vendors. Attendees are encouraged to bring a non-perishable food item to help stock the food pantry at Veterans Village.

— At 1:30 p.m., the Nevada Department of Veterans Services will stage an invocation ceremony at 100 Veterans Memorial Dr. in Boulder City. Gov. Steve Sisolak is scheduled to attend. The Boulder City Veterans Pilot Group will do a flyover.

— At noon at Touro University Nevada, 874 American Pacific Drive in Henderson, U.S. Rep. Susie Lee is expected to headline a ceremony that will announce scholarships for veteran students and honor student and veteran employees.

— At 3:30 p.m., guests and team members of The Venetian will honor wounded warriors at a special ceremony inside the Grand Colonnade in the hotel’s lobby. Airmen from Nellis Air Force Base will participate with the presentation of the colors.

— From 5:45 p.m. to 6:45 p.m., the 1,000 Flags Over Mesquite event will be held at Mesquite Recreation Center Field on 100 W. Mill Road.

