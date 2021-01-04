38°F
Local

McCarran airport tunnel crash restricts southbound traffic

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 4, 2021 - 5:07 am
 
Updated January 4, 2021 - 5:28 am
A crash early Monday, Jan. 4, 2020, in the airport connector tunnel was restricting traffic in ...
A crash early Monday, Jan. 4, 2020, in the airport connector tunnel was restricting traffic in southbound lanes, according to the Regional Transportation Commission. (RTC Fast camera)

Commuters headed to the airport Monday morning should prepare for restricted driving because of a crash in the airport connector tunnel.

Las Vegas police and the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada said the southbound lanes of the tunnel were closed just prior to 5 a.m. due to a vehicle crash. The crash was on the airport connecter before Interstate 215.

The closure was expected to be temporary. Las Vegas police and the Nevada Highway Patrol were on scene. Further details were not immediately released.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

