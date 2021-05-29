Memorial Day crowds enjoying Lake Mead water: PHOTOS
Crowds gathered at Lake Mead National Recreation Area early Saturday morning to get out in the water on their boats, kayaks, jet skis and paddle boards.
Despite overcast skies, Boulder Beach was lined with vehicles and tents as people enjoyed barbecuing and plenty of music as they celebrated Memorial Day weekend.
Lake Mead officials were asking visitors to use patience as one of the nation’s busiest recreation areas faces one of its biggest weekends of the year.