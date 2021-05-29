96°F
Memorial Day crowds enjoying Lake Mead water: PHOTOS

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 29, 2021 - 4:11 pm
 
Crowds line up along Boulder Beach at Lake Mead National Recreation area for Memorial Day weekend on Saturday, May 29, 2021. (Kelsey Kendall/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KelseyKSU
Jaxon Huls, 4, of Las Vegas plays with Kim Price, as John Huls and Josilyn Price, 12, look on at Lake Mead Recreation Area on Saturday, May 29, 2021. (Kelsey Kendall/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KelseyKSU
Boater hang out on the water near the mountains at Lake Mead Recreation Area on Saturday, May 29, 2021. (Kelsey Kendall/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KelseyKSU
Ralph Flores of San Bernardina, CA mans the grill on Saturday, May 29, 2021 while the family enjoys the Boulder Beach views. (Kelsey Kendall/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KelseyKSU
Zeke Varela, 10, looks back at his family as he shows off on the paddle board on Saturday, May 29, 2021. He and his family went to Lake Mead Recreation Area for Memorial Day weekend. (Kelsey Kendall/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KelseyKSU

Crowds gathered at Lake Mead National Recreation Area on Saturday morning to get out in the water on their boats, kayaks, jet skis and paddle boards.

Despite overcast skies, Boulder Beach was lined with vehicles and tents as people enjoyed barbecuing and plenty of music as they celebrated Memorial Day weekend.

Lake Mead officials were asking visitors to use patience as one of the nation’s busiest recreation areas faces one of its biggest weekends of the year.

