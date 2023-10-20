82°F
Local

Metro detectives investigate Spring Valley death

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 19, 2023 - 6:29 pm
 
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Detectives are investigating a death in Spring Valley Thursday afternoon.

A person requested medical assistance for a subject down on a sidewalk on Scottyboy Drive near West Russell Road about 12:40 p.m., according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Medical personnel pronounced the person deceased shortly after arriving.

Detectives responded to the scene to conduct an investigation.

Russell Road was closed between Pioneer and Monte Cristo Way for the investigation.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

