Metro officer accused of hitting his son pleads guilty to reduced charge

A Metropolitan Police Department officer accused of striking his 4-year-old son’s face four times pleaded guilty to one count of battery Tuesday, court records show.

Officer Brandon Pierce, who has been employed with the department since 2023, was arrested Aug. 15 after becoming “flustered” and hitting his child while getting him ready for school, according to his arrest report.

A North Las Vegas Police Department officer who examined his son noted in Pierce’s arrest report that the boy had a slightly swollen and red handprint mark on his face that had “begun to turn purple.”

Pierce was given a suspended sentence in court Tuesday by Justice of the Peace Kalani Hoo after having his charge amended several times. Initially charged with felony child abuse, Pierce ultimately ended up pleading guilty to battery, a misdemeanor, court records show.

If Pierce fulfils certain conditions, this charge will be further reduced to disorderly conduct and Pierce will avoid serving his 30 day suspended sentence in jail, records show.

These conditions are that Pierce pay for and complete a 13-week impulse control program and a parenting class, comply with Child Protective Services orders and stay out of trouble. Pierce will also undergo an impulse control and anger management evaluation, according to court records.

The bond that Pierce posted on Aug. 21 was also exonerated, meaning Pierce will be refunded the amount.

Metro was not available to confirm whether or not Pierce will be keeping his job with the department.

