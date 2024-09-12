89°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Local

Metro officer accused of hitting his son pleads guilty to reduced charge

Brandon Pierce (Metropolitan Police Department)
Brandon Pierce (Metropolitan Police Department)
Judge Kalani Hoo presides over North Las Vegas Justice Court in North Las Vegas Tuesday, Feb. 2 ...
Judge Kalani Hoo presides over North Las Vegas Justice Court in North Las Vegas Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2014. (John Locher/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
Review-Journal Managing Editor Charles Zobell poses in the Review-Journal studio in July 2012. ...
Former Review-Journal managing editor dies at 74
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Victim critical after being shot in head in North Las Vegas apartment, police say
FILE - FBI personnel remove boxes and computers from a home on the corner of West La Madre Way ...
Las Vegas man defrauded PAC donors; pleads guilty, prosecutors say
HELP of Southern Nevada's Abdul Hamdard offers water to a person sheltering in a tent on Boulde ...
Record Las Vegas heat has killed at least 224 people, coroner’s office says
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 11, 2024 - 7:29 pm
 

A Metropolitan Police Department officer accused of striking his 4-year-old son’s face four times pleaded guilty to one count of battery Tuesday, court records show.

Officer Brandon Pierce, who has been employed with the department since 2023, was arrested Aug. 15 after becoming “flustered” and hitting his child while getting him ready for school, according to his arrest report.

A North Las Vegas Police Department officer who examined his son noted in Pierce’s arrest report that the boy had a slightly swollen and red handprint mark on his face that had “begun to turn purple.”

Pierce was given a suspended sentence in court Tuesday by Justice of the Peace Kalani Hoo after having his charge amended several times. Initially charged with felony child abuse, Pierce ultimately ended up pleading guilty to battery, a misdemeanor, court records show.

If Pierce fulfils certain conditions, this charge will be further reduced to disorderly conduct and Pierce will avoid serving his 30 day suspended sentence in jail, records show.

These conditions are that Pierce pay for and complete a 13-week impulse control program and a parenting class, comply with Child Protective Services orders and stay out of trouble. Pierce will also undergo an impulse control and anger management evaluation, according to court records.

The bond that Pierce posted on Aug. 21 was also exonerated, meaning Pierce will be refunded the amount.

Metro was not available to confirm whether or not Pierce will be keeping his job with the department.

Contact Estelle Atkinson at eatkinson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @estellelilym on X and @estelleatkinsonreports on Instagram.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES