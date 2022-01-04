Metro officer dies in Mexico, police say

Las Vegas police officer Briar Huff was remembered as a “fun-filled spirit” dedicated to public service.

Briar Huff (Boulder City PD)

Todd and Briar Huff (Boulder City PD)

A Metropolitan Police Department officer died on Christmas Day while vacationing with family in Mexico, according to police officials.

Officer Briar Huff was remembered as a “fun-filled spirit,” who was dedicated to public service and had a “contagious laugh and smile,” the Boulder City Police Department wrote in a Facebook post.

Before being hired as a Las Vegas police officer, Briar Huff was a Boulder City marshal, the Facebook post said. Her husband, Todd Huff, works as an officer for the department.

Metro confirmed the officer’s death in a statement, noting that she was not on duty, but did not share additional information, including the circumstances behind her death.

Boulder City police said that she also is survived by a young son and her brother, Metro officer Dustin Osborne, and “many other family members and friends she called family.”

A Facebook user last week shared a video of a caravan of first responders escorting Briar Huff’s remains.

A viewing was scheduled for Tuesday from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Boulder City Family Mortuary, 833 Nevada Way Suite 1 in Boulder City, police said.

A funeral procession is scheduled to start at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday from the mortuary, heading north on Boulder City Parkway, then south on Veterans Memorial Drive to the Boulder Creek Golf Course Pavilion, 1501 Veterans Memorial Drive in Boulder City, police said.

A funeral is scheduled for 10 a.m. at the Boulder Creek Golf Course Pavilion.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com. Follow him on Twitter @rickytwrites.