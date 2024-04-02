Metro officer, motorist injured in 3-car crash east of Strip

The crash occurred near East Desert Inn Road and Paradise Drive, according to the department online log.

A Metropolitan Police Department officer and another motorist were hospitalized after a three-vehicle crash Monday night.

The crash occurred shortly before 8 p.m. east of the Strip at East Desert Inn Road and Paradise Drive, according to Lt. Braden Schrag.

A Metro patrol vehicle northbound on Desert Inn when a white sedan failed to yield to a traffic control device resulting in a collision. A third vehicle was also struck, Schjrag said.

The Metro officer and the driver of the second vehicle were taken to a hospital. Both the officer and the driver of the white sedan are in stable condition and are expected to make a full recovery. Nobody was injured in the third vehicle.

The intersection is expected to be closed for several hours as Metro officers investigate.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.