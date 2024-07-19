Metro records new 5-year high in use-of-force incidents for 2023

The Metropolitan Police Department recorded a five-year high for 2023 in the number of uses of force by officers, according to the annual report released Thursday.

The Metropolitan Police Department recorded a new five-year high for 2023 in the number of uses of force by Metro officers, according to the department’s annual statistical report released Thursday.

There were 947 non-deadly use-of-force events last year out of nearly 1.5 million total events recorded, according to the report. This figure is up from 905 events in 2022, the 5-year low.

In addition to these non-deadly events, Metro reported 10 shootings by officers, half of which were fatal.

All of the shootings that passed through Metro’s critical incident review process last year received approval by Metro administration, which means that the administration believed that “objectively reasonable force was used under the circumstances.”

Metro began tracking use-of-force incidents in 2012 amid an investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice into a series of lethal shootings by Metro the year before.

This year, out of all calls for service and events initiated by officers, .06 percent led to the use of force by an officer.

Less than .001 percent led to a shooting by an officer. All victims in the shootings were armed, and Metro said in the report that there has been “an increase in subjects being armed with a knife/sharp incident” in 2023.

This year was the first in 5 years that a subject of a shooting by an officer was female, the report said. There were 2 female subjects shot.

Of the people shot by an officer in 2023, 4 of them were Hispanic, 4 were white and 2 were Black. In Clark County, just over 40 percent of people are white, just over 30 percent of people are Hispanic and just over 10 percent of people are Black, according to census data contained in the report.

Metro reportedly made nearly 230,000 traffic stops this year, with 70 of these stops leading to a vehicle pursuit. “Most vehicle pursuits were initiated for felony offenses and lasted 5 minutes or less,” the report reads.

Force allegations up

The report also paints a picture of accountability procedures following a use-of-force event. Metro received 230 allegations related to use-of-force in 2023, a nearly 30 percent increase from the year before.

Of these allegations, 21 were sustained, meaning “the investigation established that misconduct occurred,” the report reads. The report then goes on to say that there were eight instances throughout the year where an officer was disciplined because of a non-deadly use of force, in the form of either a written reprimand or minor suspension hours.

Metro did not clarify whether or not the data means that the majority of misconduct findings went without any disciplinary measures at the time of publication.

“As an agency LVMPD respects the sanctity of human life and is committed to reducing deadly force and other high-risk critical incidents,” the report reads. “After extensive reviews in 2012 and 2020, LVMPD recognized the need for improvement.”

