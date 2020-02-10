Metro to resume search Monday for missing Red Rock hiker

A search is expected to resume this morning for a hiker reported missing by his wife Sunday at Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area.

Las Vegas police Lt. David Gordon said on Sunday a woman called Red Rock dispatchers “to advise that her husband had not returned home from a hike on the Rainbow Trail at Red Rock Canyon.”

Gordon said the Las Vegas police Search and Rescue Team was advised and a rescue helicopter was sent to the conservation area to search for the man.

“Due to poor weather and dangerous conditions the search was suspended until daylight,” Gordon said. “Search and Rescue will commence a search first thing in the morning weather permitting.”

Further information about the missing hiker was not immediately released.

