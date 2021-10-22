Mike Tyson honored with statue outside Resorts World pizzeria

World champion boxer and Las Vegas resident Mike Tyson was honored with a statue at Resorts World on Thursday night.

Former boxer Mike Tyson greets people in front of his newly unveiled statue at Mulberry Street Pizzeria in the District at Resorts World Las Vegas, Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Boxing has played a prominent role in the ever-growing Las Vegas sports history.

Tyson was the most dominant boxer in the world in the 1980s.

In perhaps his most memorable bout, on June 28, 1197, in Las Vegas Tyson was disqualified, losing his chance to retake the World Boxing Association title, after he bit off part of Evander Holyfield’s ear in the third round.

Later he spent three years in prison on a rape conviction, but regained his heavyweight title and had bouts into the early 2000s.

“Mulberry Street Pizzeria owner and founder Richie Palmer is an avid boxing fan and felt that Tyson represents a prominent time in the sports world as well as Las Vegas,” a news release from the pizzeria stated. “He thought that it was time Tyson deserved to be honored with his own statue, which is something that the Resorts World team agreed with, so they worked together to make this happen.”

