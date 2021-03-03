52°F
Miner who died at work site near Jean identified

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 2, 2021 - 8:57 pm
 
(Las Vegas Review-Journa file photol)
A 26-year-old miner who died at a work site near Jean last week was identified Tuesday afternoon.

His name was Angel Mariscal-Robles, according to the Clark County coroner’s office. He was from Las Vegas.

Robles, who worked as a plant operator at the Sierra Ready Mix Quarry site, was last seen loosening bolts on a pipe Thursday before he went missing for several hours, according to a preliminary report from the Mine Safety and Health Administration.

Clark County firefighters were called to the site at about 10:41 a.m. after receiving a report that a worker had fallen and become “entrapped,” officials said last week. When crews reached the worker, later identified as Robles, he was pronounced dead.

Sierra Ready Mix had not responded as of Tuesday evening to a request for comment.

Contact Mya Constantino at mconstantino@reviewjournal.com. Follow @searchingformya on Twitter.

