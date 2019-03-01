Missing 13-year-old girl last seen in southern Las Vegas Valley

Anna Sharma (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

The father of a 13-year-old girl who went missing this week in the southern Las Vegas Valley is asking for the public’s help in finding her.

“We just want to see her come home,” Sam Sharma said.

His daughter, Anna Sharma, was last seen about 7:30 p.m. Monday in the area of South Valley View Boulevard and Southern Highlands Parkway, Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Aden OcampoGomez said.

Police indicated she had run away from home before and returned. It’s not clear where she may have gone, and police don’t have information to think she may be in danger, he said.

“But we definitely want to keep an eye (out) on her,” OcampoGomez said.

Anna was last seen wearing a gray top and silver jacket with black shorts. She stands 5 feet tall and weighs about 140 pounds. Her eyes and hair are brown, and she is South Asian Indian, a missing persons flyer said.

Anybody with information on Anna can call 702-828-3111 or Nevada Child Seekers at 702-458-7009.

