Local

Missing 5-year-old boy found safe, Nye County Sheriff’s Office says

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 16, 2023 - 6:49 pm
 
Updated July 16, 2023 - 10:09 pm
The Nye County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 5-year-old boy who goes by the nam ...
The Nye County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 5-year-old boy who goes by the name of Junior. (Nye County Sheriff's Office)

The Nye County Sheriff’s Office announced Sunday night that a missing 5-year-old boy has been located and is safe.

The boy, who goes by the name Junior, had been last seen in the area of Betty Avenue and Lola Lane in Pahrump, and was wearing blue swim trunks and blue flip-flops with no shirt, the Nye County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post around 4 p.m. Sunday.

At around 9:30 p.m. the sheriff’s office said in a statement that the boy was found and is fine.

“We cannot express the gratitude for all the help from the community in searching for this boy for several hours in the heat,” the statement read.

The sheriff’s office said an investigation is ongoing.

Contact Kiara Adams at kadams@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-0399. Follow @kiadams101 on Twitter.

