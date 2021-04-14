Missing girl died at Henderson hospital of natural causes

The Clark County coroner’s office said Tuesday that a missing Ohio girl who died at a Henderson hospital in December died of natural causes.

Clark County coroner’s office (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Kathryn McGuire, 15, died of cardiac arrhythmia, the coroner’s office said.

McGuire was reported missing out of Painesville, Ohio, on Nov. 26 after police said she ran away with another 15-year-old girl, according to a December statement from Painesville police. On Dec. 8, she was brought to St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Siena Campus, where she was pronounced dead.

Police said at the time that they believed McGuire was last seen with 19-year-old Aaron Larkin in Henderson. The other girl was found in Long Beach, California, on Dec. 4 and told police she and McGuire had voluntarily left with Larkin to go to California.

Painesville police said Larkin was detained by the Henderson Police Department in September, but Henderson police said Tuesday that no arrests had been made in the case, though the case remained open.

Police said McGuire’s death did not appear suspicious.

