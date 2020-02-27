Missing Utah teens reportedly seen in Las Vegas

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children is asking for help locating two teenagers who were reported missing out of Utah.

Asia Loomer-James, left, and Larry Cooke (National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)

Asia Loomer-James, 16, and her boyfriend, Larry Cooke, 15, were last seen in Cedar City, Utah, on Feb. 18 with a woman in a 2003 red Honda Accord with blue tape on it, according to NCMEC spokeswoman Patti Davis.

Davis said Cedar City police received tips that the teens were spotted in Las Vegas.

Loomer-James is 5-foot-3 and 102 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes, Davis said. Cooke is 5-6 and 115 pounds with blond or light brown hair and hazel eyes, she said.

“The woman isn’t with them anymore, and the car may or not be,” Davis said.

Anyone with information can contact the NCMEC at 800-843-5678 or the Cedar City Police Department at 435-586-2955.

