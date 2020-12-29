44°F
Missing woman, 26, last seen in Henderson

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 28, 2020 - 5:18 pm
 
Jawaher Hejji (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
Las Vegas police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 26-year-old woman who went missing in Henderson on Dec. 22.

Jawaher Hejji was last seen near the 300 block of Shadow Canyon Drive about noon Dec. 22. She is 5 feet, 8 inches tall, 180 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair, and police said she was last seen wearing a pink hoodie and black sweatpants.

Hejji may be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance, the Metropolitan Police Department said in a release Monday.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro at 702-828-3111 or its missing persons unit at 702-828-2907 or by email at missingpersons@lvmpd.com.

Contact Alexis Ford at aford@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexisdford on Twitter.

