Moderate rain affecting morning commute in Las Vegas Valley

Rain is affecting road conditions during Wednesday morning’s commute in the Las Vegas Valley.

People walk through the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

People walk through the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

People walk through the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Clouds hang over the Las Vegas Valley, as seen from The Venetian on the Las Vegas Strip, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019. (Chad R. Rogers/Facebook)

Jimmy James uses an umbrella to protect himself from rain as he waits for a bus about 5 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, near Flamingo Road and Las Vegas Boulevard South in Las Vegas. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Clouds shroud the top of Resorts World under construction on the Las Vegas Strip, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019. (Amelia Pak Harvey/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Drivers in the rain on Linq Lane and Flamingo Road near the Las Vegas Strip, Nov. 20, 2019. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Water from early Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, rainfall reflects the Christmas lights at a home on Canopus Ridge Way, near Starr Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard South. (Marvin Clemons/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Traffic signals were out at West Bonanza Road and City Parkway about 3 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, because of a power outage. It was one of 23 scattered outages in the Las Vegas Valley that cut power to about 1,500 NV Energy customers. (Marvin Clemons/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Interstate 15 had a slightly wet road surface about 2:40 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, as a winter storm was developing in the Las Vegas region. (Marvin Clemons/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Pedestrians cross the Las Vegas Strip near Caesars Palace in the rain, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A truck runs through standing water on Linq Lane and Flamingo Road near the Las Vegas Strip, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Rain on the Las Vegas Strip, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Pedestrians in the rain in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Rain is affecting road conditions during Wednesday morning’s commute in the Las Vegas Valley.

As of 5:45 a.m., moderate rain was reported in the majority of valley.

“Light rain should start about 5 a.m., first in the southwest valley and then spread across the entire valley,” National Weather Service meteorologist Alex Boothe said.

Boulder City had the most rain in the 12 hours ending at 5 a.m., with 1.7 inches while Henderson had a half-inch in the same time period, Boothe said. The northwest valley received from 0.10 to 0.30 of an inch. The rest of the valley had 0.20 of an inch or less.

The forecast for Las Vegas has rain showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms Wednesday with highs in the low 60s. Winds will be southeast from 5 to 15 mph.

Rain showers are likely into Wednesday evening, with a chance of rain after midnight. The overnight lows will be 42 to 47. Southeast winds will be up to 10 mph.

Use caution and allow extra time for your morning commute in #LasVegas and other area roadways this morning: they may be wet and slick due to overnight and ongoing rain! #nvwx #vegasweather pic.twitter.com/MAVKqvdRUN — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) November 20, 2019

Light rainfall started well before midnight Tuesday in parts of Las Vegas while the major impact was being felt along the Colorado River Valley.

“We had two flash flood warnings, one of which has expired, but the other goes until 5:30 a.m. west of Cal-Nev-Ari,” said weather service meteorologist Clay Morgan. “There was a report of 2.5 inches of rain in three hours in far eastern San Bernardino County.”

At 6:41 a.m., the Nevada Highway Patrol website showed state Route 169 flooding at the Overton Wash, east of Valley of Fire State Park.

The NHP website showed a half-dozen injury accidents as of 7:15 a.m. with a handful of property damage incidents.

The Metropolitan Police Department website showed three injury accidents near McCarran International Airport plus a handful of noninjury collisions in the valley.

A Winter Storm Warning above 6000ft thru THURS & a Flash Flood Watch continuing into this afternoon: its a kitchen sink of weather today! Dont forgot an umbrella, leave early if traveling, & prepare for winter in higher elevations as wet weather impacts your day #cawx #azwx #cawx pic.twitter.com/cq3kEdStXU — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) November 20, 2019

Without power

In Las Vegas, there were 5,316 customers without power in 61 incidents as of 7:10 a.m., according to NV Energy’s website.

The outage with the most people not having power was in ZIP code 89014, east of U.S. 95 on the east side of the valley, with 2,035 customers.

There are crews out restoring power, working as quickly and as safely as they can, said spokeswoman Jennifer Schuricht.

Snowfall up to 18 inches

Snow for the Spring Mountains and Sheep Range is expected to begin to fall Wednesday morning, the weather service said.

“The Sheep Range has probably had some snow, but we don’t have a way to confirm it at night,” Morgan said. “The cameras on Mount Charleston are dark and it doesn’t look like they’ve had snow yet.”

Morgan said a winter storm warning still in effect until 4 p.m. Thursday.

Snow may be heavy at times Wednesday afternoon with accumulation generally 4 to 8 inches. Highs will be 41 to 44 in Mount Charleston and 53 to 56 at Red Rock. Southeast winds will range from 5 to 15 mph. The chance of precipitation is 90 percent.

On Wednesday night, rain and snow is likely in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Accumulation will generally be 2 to 4 inches with total accumulation up to 18 inches.

He said the forecast as of 3 a.m. was for 10 to 18 inches of snow by the storm’s end with the heaviest snow above 7,500 feet.

Caution advised

Nevada Highway Patrol spokesman Jason Buratczuk said Tuesday that the first dose of snow in the mountains could bring crowds to the Mount Charleston area this week.

“Thankfully this is going to be midweek, so I don’t think we’ll be seeing too much traffic, but it’s still going to attack people who are curious to see snow,” he said. “We just ask that people pay attention.”

In snowy weather, cars need to be outfitted with snow chains, all-wheel drive or four-wheel drive for the Lee and Kyle canyons, he said. Those heading up the mountain need to park completely off of the road or in a marked parking spot to avoid being towed or getting a ticket.

The roads need to be clear in case someone becomes stranded or injured on the mountain, he said.

“It’s a matter of safety,” Buratczuk said. “We need to get first responders up here.”

People should also make sure they have a full tank of gas and a fully charged cellphone, and carry blankets and snacks in case their car breaks down, he said. If the weather comes down hard, there will be troopers and signs warning drivers at the base of the mountain.

Vehicles that get stuck or are unprepared for winter weather become a hindrance during the snow-removal process. Anyone planning a trip to Mount Charleston is encouraged to check the NHP Twitter page at @nhpsoutherncomm, gomtcharleston.com or the Nevada Department of Transportation website for the latest updates on road conditions and chain/AWD requirements, the Highway Patrol said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0217. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter. Review-Journal staffer Katelyn Newberg contributed to this report.