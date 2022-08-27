100°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Local

Mojave preserve in California closed again by heavy rainfall

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 26, 2022 - 6:54 pm
 
Updated August 26, 2022 - 6:56 pm
A car mired in the mud at Mojave National Preserve in California on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. The ...
A car mired in the mud at Mojave National Preserve in California on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. The entire preserve closed because of heavy rainfall. (NPS.gov)
A map shows the rainfall totals and other details for the closed Mojave National Preserve on Fr ...
A map shows the rainfall totals and other details for the closed Mojave National Preserve on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. (Nps.gov)

Heavy rain has caused the closure of Mojave National Preserve in California for the second time in less than a month.

“As of 7 a.m. on August 26th, a series of intense rainfall events caused flooding and road damage in many areas of the preserve,” states the park’s website. “All major roads, campgrounds, and visitor centers are currently CLOSED.”

The National Weather Service reported nearly 7 inches of rain in the area over the past 24 hours ending at 6 p.m. Friday.

Heavy monsoon rains have occurred largely on the California side of the state line all this week, also forcing the closure of the main road into Death Valley National Park on Thursday, Aug. 25.

The preserve has several damaged paved roads because of flash flooding. The latest heavy rains washed out portions of Black Canyon Road and covered South Kelbaker Road with rocks, sand, and debris.

Heavy rain on July 31 and Aug. 1 forced the park to close. Many roads were closed for repairs until mid-August.

The preserve is south of Primm, and Interstate 15 basically forms the northern boundary of the preserve for about 30 miles from Mountain Pass to Baker, California.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Raiders’ Darren Waller reportedly leaves LeBron James’ agency
Raiders’ Darren Waller reportedly leaves LeBron James’ agency
2
Mark Wahlberg loads up on more Vegas real estate
Mark Wahlberg loads up on more Vegas real estate
3
Police: Man fatally stabbed outside Las Vegas IHOP
Police: Man fatally stabbed outside Las Vegas IHOP
4
Home used as brothel drew 196 men over two-week stretch, police allege
Home used as brothel drew 196 men over two-week stretch, police allege
5
$112K slots jackpot hits at off-Strip casino
$112K slots jackpot hits at off-Strip casino
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
President Joe Biden speaks about student loan debt forgiveness in the Roosevelt Room of the Whi ...
What does Biden’s student loan relief plan mean for Nevada?
By / RJ

After Biden announced this week a plan to cancel up to $10,000 in student loan debts for people making less than $125,000 a flurry of mixed responses erupted across the country, with many recent college graduates celebrating and economists worrying about the national debt.