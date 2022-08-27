Mojave preserve in California closed again by heavy rainfall

Mojave National Preserve in California has been shut down for the second time in a month because of heavy rainfall.

A car mired in the mud at Mojave National Preserve in California on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. The entire preserve closed because of heavy rainfall. (NPS.gov)

A map shows the rainfall totals and other details for the closed Mojave National Preserve on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. (Nps.gov)

Heavy rain has caused the closure of Mojave National Preserve in California for the second time in less than a month.

“As of 7 a.m. on August 26th, a series of intense rainfall events caused flooding and road damage in many areas of the preserve,” states the park’s website. “All major roads, campgrounds, and visitor centers are currently CLOSED.”

The National Weather Service reported nearly 7 inches of rain in the area over the past 24 hours ending at 6 p.m. Friday.

Heavy monsoon rains have occurred largely on the California side of the state line all this week, also forcing the closure of the main road into Death Valley National Park on Thursday, Aug. 25.

Travelers should not bypass road closures. Do not drive into flooded areas, turn around, don’t drown. One vehicle was recently trapped in a wash on North Kelbaker, and though the occupants were not injured, the vehicle had to be abandoned. pic.twitter.com/WNdVOHbsII — Mojave National Preserve (@MojaveNPS) August 26, 2022

The preserve has several damaged paved roads because of flash flooding. The latest heavy rains washed out portions of Black Canyon Road and covered South Kelbaker Road with rocks, sand, and debris.

Heavy rain on July 31 and Aug. 1 forced the park to close. Many roads were closed for repairs until mid-August.

The preserve is south of Primm, and Interstate 15 basically forms the northern boundary of the preserve for about 30 miles from Mountain Pass to Baker, California.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.