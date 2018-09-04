Moped rider injured in central Las Vegas crash

A moped rider was injured Monday night after a crash in the central valley.

The crash was reported just after 11 p.m. at the intersection of Mojave Road and Del Marino Street, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Bill Pates said. The moped was the only vehicle involved and the rider suffered minor injuries.

Mojave was blocked at the intersection while traffic officers investigated.

Mojave Road and Del Marino Street