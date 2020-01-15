More clouds for Las Vegas Valley on Wednesday

Increasing clouds with light winds are forecast for the Las Vegas Valley on Wednesday.

Conditions are expected to turn windy by late Thursday evening into Friday, according to the latest National Weather Service forecast.

“We’ll see gusts to 25 mph late Thursday night into Friday, but only about a 20 percent chance of any precipitation,” meteorologist Ashley Nickerson said. “The peaks of Mount Charleston could possibly get a few inches of snow.”

Thursday’s high should be about 64 with sunny skies and calm conditions winds of 5-10 mph toward evening.

Friday’s high will be limited to the upper 50s with mostly sunny skies.

The forecast high for Saturday is 57 with mostly cloudy skies while Sunday’s high will rise to about 63 under partly cloudy skies.

